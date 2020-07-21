All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12037 100th Ave Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12037 100th Ave Ne
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

12037 100th Ave Ne

12037 100th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12037 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There’s only 12 units in the small complex so it’s a quiet community and everyone is very nice. Nobody will be above you and one of the shared walls is someone who lives there for less than 7 days out of the year. Granite countertops, refrigerator is only a couple years old, very open floor plan and water sewage garbage is included. It has a garage and comes with an additional parking spot with enough room to fit another car behind it. 10 minute walk to Juanita beach. Downtown Juanita is just minutes away to walk with plenty of different restaurants to eat at. Open to different leases just want to make sure that you can afford it, will take care of it and pay rent on time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12037 100th Ave Ne have any available units?
12037 100th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12037 100th Ave Ne have?
Some of 12037 100th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12037 100th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
12037 100th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12037 100th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 12037 100th Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 12037 100th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 12037 100th Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 12037 100th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12037 100th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12037 100th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 12037 100th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 12037 100th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 12037 100th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 12037 100th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12037 100th Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 12037 100th Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 12037 100th Ave Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus