12037 100th Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

There’s only 12 units in the small complex so it’s a quiet community and everyone is very nice. Nobody will be above you and one of the shared walls is someone who lives there for less than 7 days out of the year. Granite countertops, refrigerator is only a couple years old, very open floor plan and water sewage garbage is included. It has a garage and comes with an additional parking spot with enough room to fit another car behind it. 10 minute walk to Juanita beach. Downtown Juanita is just minutes away to walk with plenty of different restaurants to eat at. Open to different leases just want to make sure that you can afford it, will take care of it and pay rent on time.