11846 89th Pl NE

Kirkland / Juanita Hills - Kirkland/Juanita Hills- Great unit on the hill with beautiful view of Lake Washington. Custom duplex unit with Lake and Mountain Range views! Open 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with beautiful hardwood floors, all appliances including stack washer/dryer, granite countertops, gas fireplace, security alarm, 600 sq.ft.. Reserved off-street uncovered fenced carport included. Walk-out patio for morning sun and views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountain Range. Just up the hill from Juanita Beach. 8-10 minute walk to Juanita Beach with Community space to park boat, trailer, or canoe at the waterfront. No smoking / Pet Negotiable. $1,650/mo. + utilities, but includes basic cable and landscaping. 1-Year Lease. Call or email Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE2529154)