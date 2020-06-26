All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11846 89th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11846 89th Pl NE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

11846 89th Pl NE

11846 89th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11846 89th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kirkland / Juanita Hills - Kirkland/Juanita Hills- Great unit on the hill with beautiful view of Lake Washington. Custom duplex unit with Lake and Mountain Range views! Open 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with beautiful hardwood floors, all appliances including stack washer/dryer, granite countertops, gas fireplace, security alarm, 600 sq.ft.. Reserved off-street uncovered fenced carport included. Walk-out patio for morning sun and views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountain Range. Just up the hill from Juanita Beach. 8-10 minute walk to Juanita Beach with Community space to park boat, trailer, or canoe at the waterfront. No smoking / Pet Negotiable. $1,650/mo. + utilities, but includes basic cable and landscaping. 1-Year Lease. Call or email Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE2529154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11846 89th Pl NE have any available units?
11846 89th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11846 89th Pl NE have?
Some of 11846 89th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11846 89th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
11846 89th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11846 89th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11846 89th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 11846 89th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 11846 89th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 11846 89th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11846 89th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11846 89th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 11846 89th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 11846 89th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 11846 89th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11846 89th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11846 89th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11846 89th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11846 89th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus