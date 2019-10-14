11510 NE 128th St #7

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub media room

Corner Unit Townhome. Fresh paint. Excellent Location! Walk to Transit Center, Totem Lake Village.

This Country Trace townhome is in an excellent location, overlooking the new Totem Lake Village area. Easy walk to transit center, Park & Ride, and the new Totem Lake Village shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, Trader Joe's, retail shops and more!

* End unit, 2 story townhome, private entrance with electric heating.

* Skylights & vaulted ceilings through out. Very bright home with lots of natural light.

* The kitchen features a full sized pantry with additional cabinet storage.

* Kitchen overlooks the open dining and living room.

* Wood burning fireplace in living room with access to the sun deck.

* Stack-able washer and dryer in unit.

* 2nd bedroom would make an excellent home office or den with access to the patio.

* Good sized master bedroom with walk in closet.

* Large, partially covered sun deck with territorial views.

* Private corner unit townhome.

* Reserved carport parking with additional locked storage.

* Lake Washington School District.

* Outdoor Community pool and hot tub.

* Water/Sewer/Garbage fee of $60.00.

* Pets considered on a case by case basis.



