11510 NE 128th St #7

Amenities
** Show Yourself** Corner Unit Townhome. Fresh paint. Excellent Location! Walk to Transit Center, Totem Lake Village. **Show Yourself** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc
This Country Trace townhome is in an excellent location, overlooking the new Totem Lake Village area. Easy walk to transit center, Park & Ride, and the new Totem Lake Village shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, Trader Joe's, retail shops and more!
* End unit, 2 story townhome, private entrance with electric heating.
* Skylights & vaulted ceilings through out. Very bright home with lots of natural light.
* The kitchen features a full sized pantry with additional cabinet storage.
* Kitchen overlooks the open dining and living room.
* Wood burning fireplace in living room with access to the sun deck.
* Stack-able washer and dryer in unit.
* 2nd bedroom would make an excellent home office or den with access to the patio.
* Good sized master bedroom with walk in closet.
* Large, partially covered sun deck with territorial views.
* Private corner unit townhome.
* Reserved carport parking with additional locked storage.
* Lake Washington School District.
* Outdoor Community pool and hot tub.
* Water/Sewer/Garbage fee of $60.00.
* Pets considered on a case by case basis.
**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc
(RLNE5615036)