Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11510 NE 128th St #7
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

11510 NE 128th St #7

11510 Northeast 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11510 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
** Show Yourself** Corner Unit Townhome. Fresh paint. Excellent Location! Walk to Transit Center, Totem Lake Village. **Show Yourself** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

This Country Trace townhome is in an excellent location, overlooking the new Totem Lake Village area. Easy walk to transit center, Park & Ride, and the new Totem Lake Village shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, Trader Joe's, retail shops and more!
* End unit, 2 story townhome, private entrance with electric heating.
* Skylights & vaulted ceilings through out. Very bright home with lots of natural light.
* The kitchen features a full sized pantry with additional cabinet storage.
* Kitchen overlooks the open dining and living room.
* Wood burning fireplace in living room with access to the sun deck.
* Stack-able washer and dryer in unit.
* 2nd bedroom would make an excellent home office or den with access to the patio.
* Good sized master bedroom with walk in closet.
* Large, partially covered sun deck with territorial views.
* Private corner unit townhome.
* Reserved carport parking with additional locked storage.
* Lake Washington School District.
* Outdoor Community pool and hot tub.
* Water/Sewer/Garbage fee of $60.00.
* Pets considered on a case by case basis.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

(RLNE5615036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11510 NE 128th St #7 have any available units?
11510 NE 128th St #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11510 NE 128th St #7 have?
Some of 11510 NE 128th St #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11510 NE 128th St #7 currently offering any rent specials?
11510 NE 128th St #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11510 NE 128th St #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11510 NE 128th St #7 is pet friendly.
Does 11510 NE 128th St #7 offer parking?
Yes, 11510 NE 128th St #7 offers parking.
Does 11510 NE 128th St #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11510 NE 128th St #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11510 NE 128th St #7 have a pool?
Yes, 11510 NE 128th St #7 has a pool.
Does 11510 NE 128th St #7 have accessible units?
No, 11510 NE 128th St #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 11510 NE 128th St #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11510 NE 128th St #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11510 NE 128th St #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11510 NE 128th St #7 does not have units with air conditioning.

