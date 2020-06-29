11414 NE 128th St., No. 78

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Country Trace Condominiums - Kirkland/Totem Lake - Available February 8th - Welcome to this conveniently located ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo at Country Trace! This property is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet place to call home but right next to all the conveniences of the Totem Lake Area. With an eye for design, the owner has updated the property to a more contemporary design. Lovely Pergo flooring has been installed throughout the unit. Tile accents around the fireplace as well as tile in the kitchen and guest bathroom. New fixtures, fresh paint, updated light fixtures throughout. The kitchen has new quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a sunny garden window. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a large walk in closet! The second bedroom and bathroom are off the hall. Washer and Dryer are conveniently located in the unit. The lovely patio has been enhanced with planter boxes, new decking and stone pavers. Perfect for the pet owner as there is no breed or size restriction on dogs and multiple dog/cats are welcome, all for a single $500 refundable pet deposit. And there is no pet rent! Water, sewer and garbage are included as well as one reserved covered parking spot and plenty of spots for an additional car and guests. Enjoy the property amenities with a seasonal swimming pool and hot tub! Just across the freeway from the new Totem Village Shopping complex with Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack and so much more. Easy access to I-405 as well as commuter busses to Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. Sorry, this is a no smoking property.



To arrange a private showing of this conveniently located property, please contact Marilyn McGill at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com #kirklandrental #forleasekirkland #totemlakerental #avenueoneresidential #facebookkirkland #googlekirkland



(RLNE5469748)