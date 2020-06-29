All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11414 NE 128th St., No. 78
11414 NE 128th St., No. 78

11414 Northeast 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11414 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Country Trace Condominiums - Kirkland/Totem Lake - Available February 8th - Welcome to this conveniently located ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo at Country Trace! This property is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet place to call home but right next to all the conveniences of the Totem Lake Area. With an eye for design, the owner has updated the property to a more contemporary design. Lovely Pergo flooring has been installed throughout the unit. Tile accents around the fireplace as well as tile in the kitchen and guest bathroom. New fixtures, fresh paint, updated light fixtures throughout. The kitchen has new quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a sunny garden window. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a large walk in closet! The second bedroom and bathroom are off the hall. Washer and Dryer are conveniently located in the unit. The lovely patio has been enhanced with planter boxes, new decking and stone pavers. Perfect for the pet owner as there is no breed or size restriction on dogs and multiple dog/cats are welcome, all for a single $500 refundable pet deposit. And there is no pet rent! Water, sewer and garbage are included as well as one reserved covered parking spot and plenty of spots for an additional car and guests. Enjoy the property amenities with a seasonal swimming pool and hot tub! Just across the freeway from the new Totem Village Shopping complex with Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack and so much more. Easy access to I-405 as well as commuter busses to Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. Sorry, this is a no smoking property.

To arrange a private showing of this conveniently located property, please contact Marilyn McGill at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com #kirklandrental #forleasekirkland #totemlakerental #avenueoneresidential #facebookkirkland #googlekirkland

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 have any available units?
11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 have?
Some of 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 currently offering any rent specials?
11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 pet-friendly?
No, 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 offer parking?
Yes, 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 offers parking.
Does 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 have a pool?
Yes, 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 has a pool.
Does 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 have accessible units?
No, 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11414 NE 128th St., No. 78 does not have units with air conditioning.
