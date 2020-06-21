All apartments in Kirkland
11229 NE 128th St #H202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

11229 NE 128th St #H202

11229 Northeast 128th Street · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11229 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11229 NE 128th St #H202 · Avail. Jul 5

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
11229 NE 128th St #H202 Available 07/05/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 1.75 Bath Condo in Kirkland - This cozy 2 bed 1.75 bath condo in Kirkland features a kitchen with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating for kitchen eating space. Unit features a wood burning fireplace and private deck for personal enjoyment. Community amenities include clubhouse, indoor hot tub, and outdoor pool. Lake Washington SD - Frost Elem, Kamiakin Middle, Juanita High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Rent includes garbage. Tenant responsible for water and electricity. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4149614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11229 NE 128th St #H202 have any available units?
11229 NE 128th St #H202 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11229 NE 128th St #H202 have?
Some of 11229 NE 128th St #H202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11229 NE 128th St #H202 currently offering any rent specials?
11229 NE 128th St #H202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 NE 128th St #H202 pet-friendly?
No, 11229 NE 128th St #H202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 11229 NE 128th St #H202 offer parking?
No, 11229 NE 128th St #H202 does not offer parking.
Does 11229 NE 128th St #H202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11229 NE 128th St #H202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 NE 128th St #H202 have a pool?
Yes, 11229 NE 128th St #H202 has a pool.
Does 11229 NE 128th St #H202 have accessible units?
No, 11229 NE 128th St #H202 does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 NE 128th St #H202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11229 NE 128th St #H202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11229 NE 128th St #H202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11229 NE 128th St #H202 does not have units with air conditioning.
