11229 NE 128th St #H202 Available 07/05/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 1.75 Bath Condo in Kirkland - This cozy 2 bed 1.75 bath condo in Kirkland features a kitchen with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating for kitchen eating space. Unit features a wood burning fireplace and private deck for personal enjoyment. Community amenities include clubhouse, indoor hot tub, and outdoor pool. Lake Washington SD - Frost Elem, Kamiakin Middle, Juanita High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Rent includes garbage. Tenant responsible for water and electricity. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



