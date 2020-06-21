Amenities

11215 NE 128th ST L204 Available 07/01/20 Amazing Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo - Peaceful, quiet Tanager condo located in the Totem Lake area; off of I-405 and close to Juanita Beach Park. Community center with fitness room, pool and indoor Jacuzzi. Also a common kitchenette for gatherings.



This condo features updated, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop with a breakfast bar and open kitchen. Newer carpet with neutral colored walls. Open concept living room with wood fireplace opens up to a patio with storage area off patio. Updated, modern bathrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. Corner unit condo; receives lots of natural light.



Condo is walking distance from transit center and the new Village at Totem Lake (Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Ulta, Dining and more!). Easy accessibility to parks and downtown Kirkland, Bellevue and Redmond.



Amenities include:

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/Dryer in unit

Garbage Disposal

Storage space

2 assigned parking stalls (Parking cost covered under Rent)

Community Pool

Community Gym

Club House



Pets welcome!!



AVAILABLE JULY 1!! Early move in negotiable!!



Please call/text Brie Talbott with any questions at: 425.770.9021



Move-in Fees:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,995

First Month’s Rent: $1,995

Pet Deposit: $500 per pet



