All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11215 NE 128th ST L204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11215 NE 128th ST L204
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

11215 NE 128th ST L204

11215 Northeast 128th Street · (206) 781-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Totem Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11215 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11215 NE 128th ST L204 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
11215 NE 128th ST L204 Available 07/01/20 Amazing Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo - Peaceful, quiet Tanager condo located in the Totem Lake area; off of I-405 and close to Juanita Beach Park. Community center with fitness room, pool and indoor Jacuzzi. Also a common kitchenette for gatherings.

This condo features updated, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop with a breakfast bar and open kitchen. Newer carpet with neutral colored walls. Open concept living room with wood fireplace opens up to a patio with storage area off patio. Updated, modern bathrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. Corner unit condo; receives lots of natural light.

Condo is walking distance from transit center and the new Village at Totem Lake (Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Ulta, Dining and more!). Easy accessibility to parks and downtown Kirkland, Bellevue and Redmond.

Amenities include:
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer in unit
Garbage Disposal
Storage space
2 assigned parking stalls (Parking cost covered under Rent)
Community Pool
Community Gym
Club House

Pets welcome!!

AVAILABLE JULY 1!! Early move in negotiable!!

Please call/text Brie Talbott with any questions at: 425.770.9021

Move-in Fees:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,995
First Month’s Rent: $1,995
Pet Deposit: $500 per pet

(RLNE5834898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11215 NE 128th ST L204 have any available units?
11215 NE 128th ST L204 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11215 NE 128th ST L204 have?
Some of 11215 NE 128th ST L204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11215 NE 128th ST L204 currently offering any rent specials?
11215 NE 128th ST L204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11215 NE 128th ST L204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11215 NE 128th ST L204 is pet friendly.
Does 11215 NE 128th ST L204 offer parking?
Yes, 11215 NE 128th ST L204 does offer parking.
Does 11215 NE 128th ST L204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11215 NE 128th ST L204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11215 NE 128th ST L204 have a pool?
Yes, 11215 NE 128th ST L204 has a pool.
Does 11215 NE 128th ST L204 have accessible units?
No, 11215 NE 128th ST L204 does not have accessible units.
Does 11215 NE 128th ST L204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11215 NE 128th ST L204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11215 NE 128th ST L204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11215 NE 128th ST L204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11215 NE 128th ST L204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity