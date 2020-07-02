All apartments in Kirkland
10630 NE 52nd St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

10630 NE 52nd St

10630 Northeast 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10630 Northeast 52nd Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. 3bed/2bath home in the heart of Houghton. Short walk to Cross Kirkland Corridor, Carillon Pt, and waterfront beaches; Mins to 405 & 520 freeways. Quick commute to Google, Microsoft, UW, and Amazon. Open design w/ vaulted ceilings, natural lighting with skylights and oversized windows.Beautiful yard & garden w/ 2 patios & sliding doors that expand the living space outdoors.Decent size master and guest bedrooms. The great one-floor concept that you can't miss out on!

The yard would be as-is condition for the tenant to maintain. No Smoking. Background/Credit Check required.

(RLNE5663893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 NE 52nd St have any available units?
10630 NE 52nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 10630 NE 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
10630 NE 52nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 NE 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10630 NE 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 10630 NE 52nd St offer parking?
No, 10630 NE 52nd St does not offer parking.
Does 10630 NE 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10630 NE 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 NE 52nd St have a pool?
No, 10630 NE 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 10630 NE 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 10630 NE 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 NE 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10630 NE 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10630 NE 52nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10630 NE 52nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

