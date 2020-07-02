10630 NE 52nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. 3bed/2bath home in the heart of Houghton. Short walk to Cross Kirkland Corridor, Carillon Pt, and waterfront beaches; Mins to 405 & 520 freeways. Quick commute to Google, Microsoft, UW, and Amazon. Open design w/ vaulted ceilings, natural lighting with skylights and oversized windows.Beautiful yard & garden w/ 2 patios & sliding doors that expand the living space outdoors.Decent size master and guest bedrooms. The great one-floor concept that you can't miss out on!



The yard would be as-is condition for the tenant to maintain. No Smoking. Background/Credit Check required.



(RLNE5663893)