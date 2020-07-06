10403 NE 115th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Adorable 2bd Condo in Juanita! - Quiet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo tucked away in Juanita. Spacious upstairs family room with gas fireplace and eating nook off of kitchen. Each floor has 1 large bedroom, bathroom and living space. Private upstairs deck looks out onto community pond. Conveniently located minutes to I-405 and 520.



-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

-Security Deposit equal to 1.5x rent.

-Tenants responsible for all utilities.

-Pets under 25lbs case by case with pet screening + pet rent.



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.



(RLNE5475525)