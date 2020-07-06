All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

10403 NE 115th Pl

10403 Northeast 115th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10403 Northeast 115th Place, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Adorable 2bd Condo in Juanita! - Quiet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo tucked away in Juanita. Spacious upstairs family room with gas fireplace and eating nook off of kitchen. Each floor has 1 large bedroom, bathroom and living space. Private upstairs deck looks out onto community pond. Conveniently located minutes to I-405 and 520.

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Security Deposit equal to 1.5x rent.
-Tenants responsible for all utilities.
-Pets under 25lbs case by case with pet screening + pet rent.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

(RLNE5475525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 NE 115th Pl have any available units?
10403 NE 115th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 10403 NE 115th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10403 NE 115th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 NE 115th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10403 NE 115th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10403 NE 115th Pl offer parking?
No, 10403 NE 115th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 10403 NE 115th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10403 NE 115th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 NE 115th Pl have a pool?
No, 10403 NE 115th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10403 NE 115th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10403 NE 115th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 NE 115th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10403 NE 115th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10403 NE 115th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10403 NE 115th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

