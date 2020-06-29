Rent Calculator
13010 SE 279th Pl
13010 SE 279th Pl
13010 Southeast 279th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
13010 Southeast 279th Place, Kent, WA 98030
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Kent Rambler for Rent - Call (253) 584-8200 to schedule a showing today!
Lease Terms:
Application fee $40 per adult
12 Months
Rent: $2395
Security Deposit: $2395
Non-refundable Admin Fee: $250
Small pet negotiable w/ $250 non-refundable pet fee
(RLNE5157695)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13010 SE 279th Pl have any available units?
13010 SE 279th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kent, WA
.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kent Rent Report
.
Is 13010 SE 279th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13010 SE 279th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 SE 279th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13010 SE 279th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13010 SE 279th Pl offer parking?
No, 13010 SE 279th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13010 SE 279th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13010 SE 279th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 SE 279th Pl have a pool?
No, 13010 SE 279th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13010 SE 279th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13010 SE 279th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 SE 279th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 SE 279th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13010 SE 279th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13010 SE 279th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
