Dwell at Kent Station

Amenities
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station. Large two bedrooms, open design one bedrooms, and appropriate sized studios, whatever your need, Dwell has an apartment build for you. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.