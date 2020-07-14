All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:36 PM

Dwell at Kent Station

Open Now until 6pm
443 Ramsay Way · (253) 300-2965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Kent
Location

443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032
Downtown Kent

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dwell at Kent Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
alarm system
car charging
conference room
dog grooming area
fire pit
game room
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station. Large two bedrooms, open design one bedrooms, and appropriate sized studios, whatever your need, Dwell has an apartment build for you. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Please contact property for list
Parking Details: Garage parking available.
Storage Details: $45 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dwell at Kent Station have any available units?
Dwell at Kent Station has 2 units available starting at $1,443 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Dwell at Kent Station have?
Some of Dwell at Kent Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dwell at Kent Station currently offering any rent specials?
Dwell at Kent Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dwell at Kent Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Dwell at Kent Station is pet friendly.
Does Dwell at Kent Station offer parking?
Yes, Dwell at Kent Station offers parking.
Does Dwell at Kent Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dwell at Kent Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dwell at Kent Station have a pool?
No, Dwell at Kent Station does not have a pool.
Does Dwell at Kent Station have accessible units?
Yes, Dwell at Kent Station has accessible units.
Does Dwell at Kent Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dwell at Kent Station has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd
Kent, WA 98030
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Ventana Apartments and Townhomes
329 Ridgeview Dr
Kent, WA 98032
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

