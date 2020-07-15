Porchlight Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments

Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.



Tucked away beneath a canopy of trees and within minutes of the new future Light Rail station, these beautifully remodeled homes all absolutely shine with possibiity. Come share a game day pizza in our clubhouse (Go Hawks!), or, save money on a gym membership by working out in our expansive fitness center. We have you covered. Come see why Porchlight has a way of making ever day a little brighter.