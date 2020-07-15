All apartments in Federal Way
Porchlight Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Porchlight Apartments

32905 19th Pl S · (253) 799-1708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E103 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit W102 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,568

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Porchlight Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.

Tucked away beneath a canopy of trees and within minutes of the new future Light Rail station, these beautifully remodeled homes all absolutely shine with possibiity. Come share a game day pizza in our clubhouse (Go Hawks!), or, save money on a gym membership by working out in our expansive fitness center. We have you covered. Come see why Porchlight has a way of making ever day a little brighter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Porchlight Apartments have any available units?
Porchlight Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,342 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does Porchlight Apartments have?
Some of Porchlight Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Porchlight Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Porchlight Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Porchlight Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Porchlight Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Porchlight Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Porchlight Apartments offers parking.
Does Porchlight Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Porchlight Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Porchlight Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Porchlight Apartments has a pool.
Does Porchlight Apartments have accessible units?
No, Porchlight Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Porchlight Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Porchlight Apartments has units with dishwashers.
