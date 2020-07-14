Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking lobby online portal smoke-free community

At Bayview Apartment Homes, service and convenience are our specialties. We are situated between Tacoma and Seattle near Federal Way, and all Greater King County is within easy reach. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. Our apartment homes are designed with your wants and needs in mind. All apartment homes feature spacious layouts and oversized walk-in closets with plenty of room for storing your belongings. In addition, many apartments also feature fireplaces and large private balconies that offer spectacular views of Washington. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity – visit us today!*PowellsWood garden is within a 3-minute drive from Bayview Apartments We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments f