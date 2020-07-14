All apartments in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA
Bayview Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Bayview Apartments

30911 1st Ave S · (253) 733-0957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30911 1st Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,649

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayview Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
At Bayview Apartment Homes, service and convenience are our specialties. We are situated between Tacoma and Seattle near Federal Way, and all Greater King County is within easy reach. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. Our apartment homes are designed with your wants and needs in mind. All apartment homes feature spacious layouts and oversized walk-in closets with plenty of room for storing your belongings. In addition, many apartments also feature fireplaces and large private balconies that offer spectacular views of Washington. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity – visit us today!*PowellsWood garden is within a 3-minute drive from Bayview Apartments We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments f

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: Standard $400 additional deposit is equal to one month's rent based upon screening results
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dog weight limit: 100 lbs and breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayview Apartments have any available units?
Bayview Apartments has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does Bayview Apartments have?
Some of Bayview Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bayview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bayview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bayview Apartments offers parking.
Does Bayview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayview Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bayview Apartments has a pool.
Does Bayview Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bayview Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bayview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
