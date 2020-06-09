Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub on-site laundry coffee bar lobby trash valet

Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.



We welcome new renters with five unique bedroom floor plans. Choose from a more traditional one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment, or add in special options like a sweeping spiral staircase and second story loft. Sliding glass doors lead to private patios and balconies and sweeping views. Some of our select apartments add space with soaring cathedral ceilings and cozy fireplaces. Each apartment's open floor plan blends dining and living spaces into one. Enjoy meal prep in our traditional kitchens that have a full suite of appliances and plenty of cabinetry. We also offer the advantage of a stacked washer and dryer for extra convenience in some of our spacious apartments.



Our community offers wonderful amenities as well. Surrounded by windo