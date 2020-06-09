All apartments in Federal Way
The Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

The Cove

33131 1st Ave SW · (253) 242-2814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3401 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 2703 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2007 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 3111 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
on-site laundry
coffee bar
lobby
trash valet
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.

We welcome new renters with five unique bedroom floor plans. Choose from a more traditional one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment, or add in special options like a sweeping spiral staircase and second story loft. Sliding glass doors lead to private patios and balconies and sweeping views. Some of our select apartments add space with soaring cathedral ceilings and cozy fireplaces. Each apartment's open floor plan blends dining and living spaces into one. Enjoy meal prep in our traditional kitchens that have a full suite of appliances and plenty of cabinetry. We also offer the advantage of a stacked washer and dryer for extra convenience in some of our spacious apartments.

Our community offers wonderful amenities as well. Surrounded by windo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $200 (one time)
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 100 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cove have any available units?
The Cove has 15 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cove have?
Some of The Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cove currently offering any rent specials?
The Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cove is pet friendly.
Does The Cove offer parking?
No, The Cove does not offer parking.
Does The Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cove have a pool?
Yes, The Cove has a pool.
Does The Cove have accessible units?
Yes, The Cove has accessible units.
Does The Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cove has units with dishwashers.
