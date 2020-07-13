Amenities

Stunning 4 Bedroom Open-Concept Home in Edgewood! - Address: 10203 45th ST E., Edgewood, WA 98372



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 4

Bathroom(s): 3.25

Garage(s): 2 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 3,228

Heating: Gas - Forced Air

Cooling: Yes

Floor(s): Hardwood, Tile, and Newer Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. December 20th (or sooner). Showings by Appointment only!

Animals: Subject to Approval - See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $2,995.00

Deposit: $2,950.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Stunning 4 Bedroom Open-Concept Home in Edgewood!

Gorgeous Views, Private Driveway, Amazing Location -

Kitchen

- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances

- Plenty of Cabinetry

- Large Island with Bar-Stool Seating

- Beautiful Granite Countertops

- Gorgeous Backsplash

- Recessed Lighting

- Large Window offering Natural Lighting

- Hardwood Flooring

- Gorgeous French Doors offering Access to Balcony

Dining Area

- Hardwood Flooring

- Recessed Lighting

Formal Dining Room

- Beautiful French Doors

- Large Window offering Natural Lighting

- Newer Carpet

Open Living Room

- Hardwood Flooring

- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting

- Recessed Lighting throughout

Large Open Family Room

- Located Downstairs

- Upgraded Wet Bar

- Newer Carpet

- French Doors offering Access to Backyard Patio

- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting

4 Bedrooms

- Large Master Bedroom located on Main Floor

- Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet

- Master Bedroom with Balcony Access

- Three Bedrooms located on Lower Level

- All Bedrooms with Newer Carpet

3.25 Bathrooms

- Master Bathroom with 5 Piece Suite

- Master Bathroom with Jetted Tub

- Master Bathroom with Dual Head Shower

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

Utility Area

- Hook Up's

2 Car Garage

Back Yard

- Beautiful Space

- Fenced

- Large Partially Covered Patio

- Gorgeous Views

Front Yard

- Beautifully Landscaped

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 3 pets total: Dogs and Cats 50lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please follow this link to check if your dog is on it http://nrbproperties.net/restricted_breed_list.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the dogs age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renter's insurance is required!



Alarm System:

- This property is equipped with an Alarm System. If tenants wish to use the system they will be required to set up an account in their name. All fees and false alarms will be tenant responsibility. After tenants set up their account and alarm code, they will be required to provide this information to NRB Property Management to keep on file. Any repairs needed due to negligence will be tenant responsibility.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in - No split payments.

- No RV or Boat parking at the property - this includes loading and unloading.

- This property is located on Septic. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. It's not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while you're asking your questions and we don't have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. We process applications on a first come, first serve basis. It is very common for us to receive multiple applications on the same day against any given property. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.



