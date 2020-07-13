/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
160 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
806 109th Avenue Court East
806 109th Avenue Court East, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
20 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
5 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
6 Units Available
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,115
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
708 sqft
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
9 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
5 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Lakeland
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,838
1125 sqft
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Fife
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1073 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Lakeland
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Fife
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Fife
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,368
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Similar Pages
Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdgewood 3 BedroomsEdgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Apartments with Garage
Edgewood Apartments with GymEdgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEdgewood Apartments with ParkingEdgewood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA