Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed fire pit internet access online portal tennis court yoga

Welcome home to the idyllic community of Edgewood, WA, located just south of Seattle, and alongside Tacoma and Puyallup. Here at The Arbors at Edgewood, you can’t help but fall in love with where you live. Our family-friendly apartment community is the best of both worlds – not only is it accessible to the I-5, but it’s also a short distance to the beauty of the outdoors.



Here at The Arbors at Edgewood, we welcome all family members, including the four-legged variety. Our pet-friendly community even features an off-leash bark park, to set your furry friends free. And we’re all about getting social, thanks to communal spaces like our media lounge and clubhouse.



When it comes to our living spaces, we offer one, two and three bedroom apartment layouts that are sure to meet your needs. The Arbors at Edgewood offer the perfect mix of historical charm and convenient modern amenities, from granite countertops to hardwood-style flooring.



