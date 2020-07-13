155 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA with parking
The beloved symbol of Edgewood, the Nyholm Windmill, was once located in another part of town. In the '70s, it was moved with a lot of help from volunteers and local firemen to its current location on Meridian Ave., a former farm.
Situated about 20 miles south of Seattle, Edgewood, WA, is one of those pristine, open-space cities that's got just about everything going for it. You know the kind: big backyards, fresh air, plenty of outdoorsy spirit, and close proximity to the best things in life. Life is certainly better here. You can enjoy trips to the city (or Canada, if you're feeling adventurous) where you can enjoy fine dining, high-end shopping, and, obviously, the world's best coffee. But you can also chill in your hometown, soaking up the sunshine (there's more of it here than in Seattle) and splashing in the Puyallup River. Known as North Hill to the locals, the Edgewood and Milton area is friendly and welcoming with charming older homes and numerous community events. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the rainy season, and get on over here stat. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edgewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.