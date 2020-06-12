/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
62 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Fife
10 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1010 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
944 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
879 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
With the luxury of a large city and the feel of the suburbs, come home to the delightful offerings off the Puget Sound region.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
980 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
925 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
980 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
South Hill
6 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1110 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Similar Pages
Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdgewood 3 BedroomsEdgewood Apartments with Balcony
Edgewood Apartments with GarageEdgewood Apartments with GymEdgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewood Apartments with ParkingEdgewood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA