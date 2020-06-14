104 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA with garage
The beloved symbol of Edgewood, the Nyholm Windmill, was once located in another part of town. In the '70s, it was moved with a lot of help from volunteers and local firemen to its current location on Meridian Ave., a former farm.
Situated about 20 miles south of Seattle, Edgewood, WA, is one of those pristine, open-space cities that's got just about everything going for it. You know the kind: big backyards, fresh air, plenty of outdoorsy spirit, and close proximity to the best things in life. Life is certainly better here. You can enjoy trips to the city (or Canada, if you're feeling adventurous) where you can enjoy fine dining, high-end shopping, and, obviously, the world's best coffee. But you can also chill in your hometown, soaking up the sunshine (there's more of it here than in Seattle) and splashing in the Puyallup River. Known as North Hill to the locals, the Edgewood and Milton area is friendly and welcoming with charming older homes and numerous community events. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the rainy season, and get on over here stat. See more
Edgewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.