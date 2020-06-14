104 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glenwood
15 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,483.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,483.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Fife
9 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lakeland
21 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakeland
9 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
Fife
3 Units Available
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 South 316th Place
616 South 316th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
353- Fully Remodeled 3BD-1BA Rambler in Federal Way! - **Application Pending** Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler with a stunning kitchen.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32519 2nd Ave SW
32519 2nd Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3240 sqft
Big Beautiful 3,240sf/5br Federal Way Home - Easy Living, Entertaining Dream!! Lovely, updated 3,240sf home with dynamic floor plan for todays busy household provides tons of space for everyone and everything.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waller
1 Unit Available
8225 65th Ave. E
8225 65th Avenue East, Waller, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2346 sqft
8225 65th Ave. E Available 07/01/20 Master on Main 2-Story Home in Highly Desired Diru Estates II - 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
207 Norpoint Way NE
207 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1905 sqft
Brand new tome home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.
City Guide for Edgewood, WA

The beloved symbol of Edgewood, the Nyholm Windmill, was once located in another part of town. In the '70s, it was moved with a lot of help from volunteers and local firemen to its current location on Meridian Ave., a former farm.

Situated about 20 miles south of Seattle, Edgewood, WA, is one of those pristine, open-space cities that's got just about everything going for it. You know the kind: big backyards, fresh air, plenty of outdoorsy spirit, and close proximity to the best things in life. Life is certainly better here. You can enjoy trips to the city (or Canada, if you're feeling adventurous) where you can enjoy fine dining, high-end shopping, and, obviously, the world's best coffee. But you can also chill in your hometown, soaking up the sunshine (there's more of it here than in Seattle) and splashing in the Puyallup River. Known as North Hill to the locals, the Edgewood and Milton area is friendly and welcoming with charming older homes and numerous community events. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the rainy season, and get on over here stat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Edgewood, WA

Edgewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

