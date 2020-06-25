4513 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007 Northeast Bellevue
Amenities
in unit laundry
pool
playground
valet service
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
valet service
- In unit washer and dryer - Playground in front of the apartment - Dining table for sale; - Valet for waste collection - Pool next to apartment for summer - Close to Microsoft campus - Close to Market and on bus lines - easy access to SR 520
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4513 148th Ave Ne have any available units?
4513 148th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 148th Ave Ne have?
Some of 4513 148th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 148th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4513 148th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.