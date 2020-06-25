All apartments in Bellevue
4513 148th Ave Ne
Last updated May 25 2019 at 8:53 AM

4513 148th Ave Ne

4513 148th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

4513 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

- In unit washer and dryer
- Playground in front of the apartment
- Dining table for sale;
- Valet for waste collection
- Pool next to apartment for summer
- Close to Microsoft campus
- Close to Market and on bus lines
- easy access to SR 520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 148th Ave Ne have any available units?
4513 148th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 148th Ave Ne have?
Some of 4513 148th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 148th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4513 148th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 148th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4513 148th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4513 148th Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 4513 148th Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4513 148th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4513 148th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 148th Ave Ne have a pool?
Yes, 4513 148th Ave Ne has a pool.
Does 4513 148th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 4513 148th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 148th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4513 148th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
