2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31

Amenities
Unit 31 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom Apartment in Bellevue
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator
Near Bellevue College, Sunset Park, Hyatt House Seattle/Bellevue, Silver Cloud Hotel - Bellevue Eastgate, Pot O Gold Coffee Service and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31, Bellevue, King, Washington. 98005.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: o8enlihmknpvs39d
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5875950)