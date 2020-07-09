2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Unit 31 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom Apartment in Bellevue



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator



Near Bellevue College, Sunset Park, Hyatt House Seattle/Bellevue, Silver Cloud Hotel - Bellevue Eastgate, Pot O Gold Coffee Service and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

No pets allowed

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31, Bellevue, King, Washington. 98005.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



unitId: o8enlihmknpvs39d



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875950)