Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31

2840 139th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2840 139th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Unit 31 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom Apartment in Bellevue

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator

Near Bellevue College, Sunset Park, Hyatt House Seattle/Bellevue, Silver Cloud Hotel - Bellevue Eastgate, Pot O Gold Coffee Service and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31, Bellevue, King, Washington. 98005.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: o8enlihmknpvs39d

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875950)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 have any available units?
2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 have?
Some of 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 currently offering any rent specials?
2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 pet-friendly?
No, 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 offer parking?
No, 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 does not offer parking.
Does 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 have a pool?
No, 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 does not have a pool.
Does 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 have accessible units?
No, 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 139th Ave SE Apt 31 Apt 31 has units with dishwashers.
