Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

2680 139th AVE SE 98

2680 139th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2680 139th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Unit 98 Available 06/30/20 Spacious, bright , move-in ready home near i-90 - Property Id: 301988

Spacious , bright , commuters dream, and move-in ready west-facing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome in Bellevue near east gate park and ride. Light-filled interior boasts open concept family room & kitchen, formal living & dining areas, large front deck, private back patio & 2 car garage. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on all levels, soaring ceilings, & custom window treatments that reveal City, Lake & Mt views. Incredible location adjacent to Bellevue College, Sunset Park, vibrant shopping/dining options, buses, I-405 & I-90.
Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: June 30th 2020. Near to Amazon, Microsoft , I-90 with walking distance to public transport for downtown Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond and Issaquah.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301988
Property Id 301988

(RLNE5865091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 139th AVE SE 98 have any available units?
2680 139th AVE SE 98 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2680 139th AVE SE 98 have?
Some of 2680 139th AVE SE 98's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 139th AVE SE 98 currently offering any rent specials?
2680 139th AVE SE 98 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 139th AVE SE 98 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2680 139th AVE SE 98 is pet friendly.
Does 2680 139th AVE SE 98 offer parking?
Yes, 2680 139th AVE SE 98 offers parking.
Does 2680 139th AVE SE 98 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2680 139th AVE SE 98 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 139th AVE SE 98 have a pool?
No, 2680 139th AVE SE 98 does not have a pool.
Does 2680 139th AVE SE 98 have accessible units?
No, 2680 139th AVE SE 98 does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 139th AVE SE 98 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2680 139th AVE SE 98 has units with dishwashers.
