2680 139th AVE SE 98

Unit 98 Available 06/30/20 Spacious, bright , move-in ready home near i-90 - Property Id: 301988



Spacious , bright , commuters dream, and move-in ready west-facing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome in Bellevue near east gate park and ride. Light-filled interior boasts open concept family room & kitchen, formal living & dining areas, large front deck, private back patio & 2 car garage. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on all levels, soaring ceilings, & custom window treatments that reveal City, Lake & Mt views. Incredible location adjacent to Bellevue College, Sunset Park, vibrant shopping/dining options, buses, I-405 & I-90.

Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: June 30th 2020. Near to Amazon, Microsoft , I-90 with walking distance to public transport for downtown Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond and Issaquah.

