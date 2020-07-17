Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool pool table

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna tennis court

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM



Bellevue/Glendale. 14306 NE 2nd Place, Bellevue 98007. 4 bed, 2.75 bath, 2450sqft. Available 8/1



VIDEO TOUR! Coveted Woodcreek neighborhood! Located in the heart of Bellevue. Private courtyard entry. Kitchen with newer appliances & bamboo floors. Master on Main level! 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space! 4th bedroom perfect for den or office! Vaulted ceilings! Extensive storage closets with large attic storage. Gas fireplace. Private patio in back is fully fenced. 2 car attached garage. Community includes, clubhouse, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, sauna, ping/pool table.



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/110664594



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com