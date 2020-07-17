All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14306 NE 2nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14306 NE 2nd Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:50 AM

14306 NE 2nd Place

14306 Northeast 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14306 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM

Bellevue/Glendale. 14306 NE 2nd Place, Bellevue 98007. 4 bed, 2.75 bath, 2450sqft. Available 8/1

VIDEO TOUR! Coveted Woodcreek neighborhood! Located in the heart of Bellevue. Private courtyard entry. Kitchen with newer appliances & bamboo floors. Master on Main level! 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space! 4th bedroom perfect for den or office! Vaulted ceilings! Extensive storage closets with large attic storage. Gas fireplace. Private patio in back is fully fenced. 2 car attached garage. Community includes, clubhouse, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, sauna, ping/pool table.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/110664594

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14306 NE 2nd Place have any available units?
14306 NE 2nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14306 NE 2nd Place have?
Some of 14306 NE 2nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14306 NE 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
14306 NE 2nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14306 NE 2nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 14306 NE 2nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14306 NE 2nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 14306 NE 2nd Place offers parking.
Does 14306 NE 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14306 NE 2nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14306 NE 2nd Place have a pool?
Yes, 14306 NE 2nd Place has a pool.
Does 14306 NE 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 14306 NE 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14306 NE 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14306 NE 2nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle