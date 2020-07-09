All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

121 152nd PL SE

121 152nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

121 152nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bellevue Home...... -
Beautifully remodeled Lake Hills home. The upper level has hardwoods throughout. The open concept kitchen overlooks the dining area and family room w/ gas FP. The kitchen has SS appliances, quartz countertops, island w/ bar and French doors that lead to the large deck. The garage has been converted into an additional office area or family room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A second bedroom and full bath complete this level. The lower level features a second family room w/ gas FP and slider leading to the outside patio. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room on the level. The large backyard is fully fenced. The home also has A/C for those hot summer days!!! The garage was converted into the second family room. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $10,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 152nd PL SE have any available units?
121 152nd PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 152nd PL SE have?
Some of 121 152nd PL SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 152nd PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
121 152nd PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 152nd PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 121 152nd PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 121 152nd PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 121 152nd PL SE offers parking.
Does 121 152nd PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 152nd PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 152nd PL SE have a pool?
No, 121 152nd PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 121 152nd PL SE have accessible units?
No, 121 152nd PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 152nd PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 152nd PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.

