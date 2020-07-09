121 152nd PL SE

Amenities

Bellevue Home...... -

Beautifully remodeled Lake Hills home. The upper level has hardwoods throughout. The open concept kitchen overlooks the dining area and family room w/ gas FP. The kitchen has SS appliances, quartz countertops, island w/ bar and French doors that lead to the large deck. The garage has been converted into an additional office area or family room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A second bedroom and full bath complete this level. The lower level features a second family room w/ gas FP and slider leading to the outside patio. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room on the level. The large backyard is fully fenced. The home also has A/C for those hot summer days!!! The garage was converted into the second family room. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $10,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



