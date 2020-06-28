All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 11805 SE 56th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
11805 SE 56th St.
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

11805 SE 56th St.

11805 Southeast 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11805 Southeast 56th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated rambler in Bellevue! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/mz0h

Great schools, convenience, & comfort in the area you've been looking for. Over 2100 sq ft./4 bdrms/2 bths/den/updated kitchen with new GE appliances. Refinished hardwood floors, new fixtures, lights, carpet, paint, countertops, etc. Master suite with walk-in closet, full bath, sitting area & access to patio. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, dining room w/ French doors to patio. Level corner lot partially fenced with outbuilding - ready to make memories in comfort.

(RLNE4055156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11805 SE 56th St. have any available units?
11805 SE 56th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 11805 SE 56th St. have?
Some of 11805 SE 56th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11805 SE 56th St. currently offering any rent specials?
11805 SE 56th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11805 SE 56th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11805 SE 56th St. is pet friendly.
Does 11805 SE 56th St. offer parking?
No, 11805 SE 56th St. does not offer parking.
Does 11805 SE 56th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11805 SE 56th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11805 SE 56th St. have a pool?
No, 11805 SE 56th St. does not have a pool.
Does 11805 SE 56th St. have accessible units?
No, 11805 SE 56th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11805 SE 56th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11805 SE 56th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle