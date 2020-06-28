11805 SE 56th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated rambler in Bellevue! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/mz0h



Great schools, convenience, & comfort in the area you've been looking for. Over 2100 sq ft./4 bdrms/2 bths/den/updated kitchen with new GE appliances. Refinished hardwood floors, new fixtures, lights, carpet, paint, countertops, etc. Master suite with walk-in closet, full bath, sitting area & access to patio. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, dining room w/ French doors to patio. Level corner lot partially fenced with outbuilding - ready to make memories in comfort.



