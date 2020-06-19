10487 Southeast 19th Street

Amenities

Cozy 3-bedroom, 1-bath, corner lot home located in quiet Enatai neighborhood! Recently renovated with fresh paint, new flooring in multiple rooms and new roof. Spacious 2-car garage and open floor plan. Huge living area with built-in shelves and large window oversees the front lawn. Kitchen has ample working space and connects with a casual dining area. Walking distance to the parks and schools. Quick access to I-90 & I-405 with just minutes' drive to downtown Bellevue or Enatai Beach Park and less than 15 minutes to Seattle! Great neighborhood, convenient location, easy access to freeways, and close to everything you need! Available for move in on 6/13/2020. First/last/deposit ($2,550) + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for maintaining the lawn. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. Available June 13th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at ping@pmp1988.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.