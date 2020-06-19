All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
10487 Southeast 19th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

10487 Southeast 19th Street

10487 Southeast 19th Street · (253) 234-7156
Location

10487 Southeast 19th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3-bedroom, 1-bath, corner lot home located in quiet Enatai neighborhood! Recently renovated with fresh paint, new flooring in multiple rooms and new roof. Spacious 2-car garage and open floor plan. Huge living area with built-in shelves and large window oversees the front lawn. Kitchen has ample working space and connects with a casual dining area. Walking distance to the parks and schools. Quick access to I-90 & I-405 with just minutes' drive to downtown Bellevue or Enatai Beach Park and less than 15 minutes to Seattle! Great neighborhood, convenient location, easy access to freeways, and close to everything you need! Available for move in on 6/13/2020. First/last/deposit ($2,550) + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for maintaining the lawn. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. Available June 13th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at ping@pmp1988.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10487 Southeast 19th Street have any available units?
10487 Southeast 19th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10487 Southeast 19th Street have?
Some of 10487 Southeast 19th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10487 Southeast 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10487 Southeast 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10487 Southeast 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10487 Southeast 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10487 Southeast 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10487 Southeast 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 10487 Southeast 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10487 Southeast 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10487 Southeast 19th Street have a pool?
No, 10487 Southeast 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10487 Southeast 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 10487 Southeast 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10487 Southeast 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10487 Southeast 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
