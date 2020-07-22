Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Here you will find not only a spectacular place to call home with spacious floor plans and all the amenities you want but a comfortable community atmosphere that was obviously designed with you in mind.Our community boasts a private setting with swimming facilities, fitness center and a state-of-the-art clubhouse you will be proud to use.Come home to Magnolia Run and enjoy life the way you want to live it! Tailored to the person who demands a lifestyle of quality and elegance with all of today's modern comfort, Magnolia Run is convenient to shopping, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Indulge yourself at Magnolia Run.