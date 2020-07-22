All apartments in Virginia Beach
Magnolia Run

5697 Magnolia Run Cir · (757) 505-7908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5697 Magnolia Run Cir, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Here you will find not only a spectacular place to call home with spacious floor plans and all the amenities you want but a comfortable community atmosphere that was obviously designed with you in mind.Our community boasts a private setting with swimming facilities, fitness center and a state-of-the-art clubhouse you will be proud to use.Come home to Magnolia Run and enjoy life the way you want to live it! Tailored to the person who demands a lifestyle of quality and elegance with all of today's modern comfort, Magnolia Run is convenient to shopping, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Indulge yourself at Magnolia Run.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit not required unless "partially" approved
Move-in Fees: $99 Move in Fee
Additional: We suggest renters insurance
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $99 Move In Fee
limit: 2
rent: $40 for one pet, $65 for two pets.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
restrictions: Chow Chow, Doberman, Rottwiler
Parking Details: Reserved Parking available, Garage available.
Storage Details: Storage rooms available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Run have any available units?
Magnolia Run has 6 units available starting at $1,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia Run have?
Some of Magnolia Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Run currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Run is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Run offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Run offers parking.
Does Magnolia Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Run have a pool?
Yes, Magnolia Run has a pool.
Does Magnolia Run have accessible units?
Yes, Magnolia Run has accessible units.
Does Magnolia Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Run has units with dishwashers.
