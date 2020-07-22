Magnolia Run

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit not required unless "partially" approved
Move-in Fees: $99 Move in Fee
Additional: We suggest renters insurance
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $40 for one pet, $65 for two pets.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
restrictions: Chow Chow, Doberman, Rottwiler
Parking Details: Reserved Parking available, Garage available.
Storage Details: Storage rooms available