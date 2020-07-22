Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit game room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

The Cascades is Virginia Beach's finest luxury apartment community featuring beautifully appointed residences, upscale state-of-the-art amenities, beautifully landscaped grounds, with retail and entertainment at your doorstep. The Cascades Apartments offers an endless list of extravagant amenities for you to enjoy. With a wide array of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in Virginia Beach, we are certain you will find one to meet your needs. From the modern designs to the beautiful accents throughout, no detail was left behind.Enjoy the very best with out leaving the property! Learn With Me Academy, Luxury Nails II, Total Access Fitness, and Pour Favor are now open in our retail building. Please call for an appointment today.