Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

The Cascades

Open Now until 7pm
2133 Amberbrooke Way · (757) 505-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2133 Amberbrooke Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5721-201 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 5705-201 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 5705-222 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5721-303 · Avail. now

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cascades.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
The Cascades is Virginia Beach's finest luxury apartment community featuring beautifully appointed residences, upscale state-of-the-art amenities, beautifully landscaped grounds, with retail and entertainment at your doorstep. The Cascades Apartments offers an endless list of extravagant amenities for you to enjoy. With a wide array of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in Virginia Beach, we are certain you will find one to meet your needs. From the modern designs to the beautiful accents throughout, no detail was left behind.Enjoy the very best with out leaving the property! Learn With Me Academy, Luxury Nails II, Total Access Fitness, and Pour Favor are now open in our retail building. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $40/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are restricted.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garage: $175/month.
Storage Details: Breeze way storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cascades have any available units?
The Cascades has 6 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cascades have?
Some of The Cascades's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cascades currently offering any rent specials?
The Cascades is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cascades pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cascades is pet friendly.
Does The Cascades offer parking?
Yes, The Cascades offers parking.
Does The Cascades have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cascades offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cascades have a pool?
Yes, The Cascades has a pool.
Does The Cascades have accessible units?
Yes, The Cascades has accessible units.
Does The Cascades have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cascades has units with dishwashers.
