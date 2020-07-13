All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Magnolia Chase

5700 Magnolia Chase Way · (757) 600-6547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5700 Magnolia Chase Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5848-202 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit 5793-303 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
Take a Virtual Tour Now!The beautiful Magnolia blossom is a symbol of “splendid beauty and dignity,” and Magnolia Chase Apartments in Kempsville in Virginia Beach, definitely lives up to its name. Located on 20 meticulously landscaped acres, these charming apartments near Chesapeake General Hospital, Greenbrier, Norfolk Naval Base and Regent University, offer outstanding convenience in a quiet country setting.Large two and three bedroom apartments include a full size washer & dryer, sunny living spaces, and well equipped gourmet kitchens. Some homes boast a fireplace, granite counters, cathedral ceilings and more. When you visit, ask about private garages and extra storage too.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 for single, $50 for married couple
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: 25lbs weight limit, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garages $95 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Magnolia Chase have any available units?
Magnolia Chase has 2 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia Chase have?
Some of Magnolia Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Chase is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Chase offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Chase offers parking.
Does Magnolia Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Chase have a pool?
Yes, Magnolia Chase has a pool.
Does Magnolia Chase have accessible units?
No, Magnolia Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Chase has units with dishwashers.

