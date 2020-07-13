Magnolia Chase.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 for single, $50 for married couple
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: 25lbs weight limit, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garages $95 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25 per month