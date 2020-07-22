All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like Infinity at Centerville Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
Infinity at Centerville Crossing
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:17 AM

Infinity at Centerville Crossing

Open Now until 7pm
5657 Infinity Ln · (757) 505-7927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

5657 Infinity Ln, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5640-410 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 5640-105 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 5672-103 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5672-107 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 5640-214 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 5616-326 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5616-341 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Unit 5672-117 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Infinity at Centerville Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
trash valet
yoga
Come in and discover Infinity at Centerville Crossing, the newest, most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach. Infinity at Centerville Crossing offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. The attention to detail and the open and airy floor plans will surprise you. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors, oversized closets for more storage, and expansive kitchens are just a few of the modern conveniences offered at our apartments for rent in Virginia Beach. You will feel at home with the in-unit washer and dryer, and the open patio.

The views at Infinity at Centerville Crossing are easy on the eyes. You’ll love these views as you relax after a long day of work on your own private patio or balcony, enjoy dinner with friends at our outdoor kitchen/grilling stations, and unwind by our luxurious resort-style pool surrounded by designer fountains and sundecks. Make sure to see our clubhouse and the amazing state of the art fitness center!

Centrally situated between downtown Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, our pet-friendly rentals are fitted with the modern amenities and conveniences you’ve come to expect from luxury apartment living. Lynnhaven Parkway is barely minutes away from our apartments, and just a couple miles down Centerville Turnpike lies Wood Corner Shopping center. Tour our Virginia Beach apartments today, and see for yourself the top of the line luxury apartments. You can also apply online!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 Refundable or $150 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit on first floor. *55LB weight limit for 2nd, 3rd and 4th floor options.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $39/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Infinity at Centerville Crossing have any available units?
Infinity at Centerville Crossing has 14 units available starting at $1,231 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Infinity at Centerville Crossing have?
Some of Infinity at Centerville Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Infinity at Centerville Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Infinity at Centerville Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Infinity at Centerville Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Infinity at Centerville Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Infinity at Centerville Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Infinity at Centerville Crossing offers parking.
Does Infinity at Centerville Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Infinity at Centerville Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Infinity at Centerville Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Infinity at Centerville Crossing has a pool.
Does Infinity at Centerville Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Infinity at Centerville Crossing has accessible units.
Does Infinity at Centerville Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Infinity at Centerville Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Infinity at Centerville Crossing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Doria Apartments & Townhomes
5516 Seawall Court
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Thalia Gardens
4129 Inverness Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVirginia Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity