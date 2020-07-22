Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar community garden conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access media room online portal package receiving playground pool table trash valet yoga

Come in and discover Infinity at Centerville Crossing, the newest, most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach. Infinity at Centerville Crossing offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. The attention to detail and the open and airy floor plans will surprise you. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors, oversized closets for more storage, and expansive kitchens are just a few of the modern conveniences offered at our apartments for rent in Virginia Beach. You will feel at home with the in-unit washer and dryer, and the open patio.



The views at Infinity at Centerville Crossing are easy on the eyes. You’ll love these views as you relax after a long day of work on your own private patio or balcony, enjoy dinner with friends at our outdoor kitchen/grilling stations, and unwind by our luxurious resort-style pool surrounded by designer fountains and sundecks. Make sure to see our clubhouse and the amazing state of the art fitness center!



Centrally situated between downtown Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, our pet-friendly rentals are fitted with the modern amenities and conveniences you’ve come to expect from luxury apartment living. Lynnhaven Parkway is barely minutes away from our apartments, and just a couple miles down Centerville Turnpike lies Wood Corner Shopping center. Tour our Virginia Beach apartments today, and see for yourself the top of the line luxury apartments. You can also apply online!