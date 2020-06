Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

Move in now! Absolutely gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 3 level condo in sought after Shadowlawn! 10 minute bike ride to dip your toes in the sand, experience fantastic dining and shopping! City park outside the complex driveway. Fabulous open floor concept. Upgrades Galore! Gourmet kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Great room boasts an electric fireplace for added ambiance. 2nd level bedroom and master with built ins. Master has balcony overlooking the marsh! Master bath with tiled shower. 3rd level loft can be used for entertainment room or 3rd bedroom! Quaint patio area. Water/Sewer/internet services included in rent!Owner would love a multi year lease! Sorry NO pets and NO smoking! Assoc Rules apply.