Aqua on 25th

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $45, 3 Pets: $55
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 1 Space per Unit (additional spaces available through the city).
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.