Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Aqua on 25th

300 25th St ·
Location

300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 520 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,532

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,873

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,873

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aqua on 25th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
internet access
media room
package receiving
pool table
yoga
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest. Our resort-style amenities include such luxuries as a rooftop lounge with spectacular ocean views, a resort-style saline pool with submerged lounge, and state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio. Our stunning oceanfront community is ready to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $45, 3 Pets: $55
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 1 Space per Unit (additional spaces available through the city).
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aqua on 25th have any available units?
Aqua on 25th has 7 units available starting at $1,532 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Aqua on 25th have?
Some of Aqua on 25th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aqua on 25th currently offering any rent specials?
Aqua on 25th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aqua on 25th pet-friendly?
Yes, Aqua on 25th is pet friendly.
Does Aqua on 25th offer parking?
Yes, Aqua on 25th offers parking.
Does Aqua on 25th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aqua on 25th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aqua on 25th have a pool?
Yes, Aqua on 25th has a pool.
Does Aqua on 25th have accessible units?
Yes, Aqua on 25th has accessible units.
Does Aqua on 25th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aqua on 25th has units with dishwashers.
