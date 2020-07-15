Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room internet access media room package receiving pool table yoga

At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest. Our resort-style amenities include such luxuries as a rooftop lounge with spectacular ocean views, a resort-style saline pool with submerged lounge, and state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio. Our stunning oceanfront community is ready to welcome you home.