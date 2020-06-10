/
franklin
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:49 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Franklin, VA📍
302 Artis Street
302 Artis Street, Franklin, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1440 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. Central air conditioning and heat. Fenced rear yard and outbuilding for strorage. No smoking. No pets. Listing company rental application is required before scheduling a showing of the property.
509 Ryland Street
509 Ryland Street, Franklin, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
968 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH WOOD FLOORS, LARGE OPEN EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA (WASHER/DRYER NOT INCLUDED) LARGE BEDROOMS, DOWNSTAIRS LOCATION. VERY CLOSE TO HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN. IMAGES MAY NOT BE EXACT BUT ARE SIMILAR TO THIS UNIT.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
32215 RIVERDALE Drive
32215 Riverdale Drive, Southampton County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Lovely home in the country. Home has been renovated. New paint, new carpet, new wood floors in the kitchen, dining room and hallway. New ceramic tile and new tub in the bathroom.
12305 Camp Pond Road
12305 Camp Pond Road, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2232 sqft
SPACIOUS BRICK RANCH ON LARGE RURAL LOT. NEWER HEAT PUMP, NEWER WINDOWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT, EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOT OF CABINETS. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. LARGE UTILITY ROOM.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Franklin rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin from include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Hampton.