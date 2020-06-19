4618 Lee Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Northwest Virginia Beach
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious upstairs unit in great location. Just a walk to the beach. Convenient to shopping, base, etc. Washer "as is". No dryer in the property. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21270.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4618 Lee Avenue have any available units?
4618 Lee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.