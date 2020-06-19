All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 4618 Lee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
4618 Lee Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4618 Lee Avenue

4618 Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northwest Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4618 Lee Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious upstairs unit in great location. Just a walk to the beach. Convenient to shopping, base, etc. Washer "as is". No dryer in the property. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Lee Avenue have any available units?
4618 Lee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 Lee Avenue have?
Some of 4618 Lee Avenue's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Lee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Lee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Lee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4618 Lee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 4618 Lee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Lee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4618 Lee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Lee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Lee Avenue have a pool?
No, 4618 Lee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Lee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4618 Lee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Lee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Lee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23453

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University