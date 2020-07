Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage

ONE LEVEL LIVING AREA, SPACIOUS ROOMS, LARGE FENCED IN YARD, SHED, 2 CAR GARAGE, IN-GROUND POOL, AND FIRE PIT. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND BEDROOMS. PET FEE ADDITIONAL ($300 PET DEPOSIT FOR 1, $500 FOR 2 PETS, UNDER 15 LBS).NO SMOKING - NO VAPING IN PROPERTY. POOL TO BE TREATED/SHOCKED PRIOR TO MOVE IN DATE.