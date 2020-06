Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Back on Market! Their lost your gain,Gorgeous and spacious one bedroom condo, located at The Colonies. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, see pics of beautiful kitchen, spacious bedroom with a walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Reserved covered parking # 4 and plenty of visitor parking. Short waking distance to Silver Line Metro. Swimming pool, Tennis courts, gym, club house. This is the one! Call, text or email us for a private showing or call your agent.