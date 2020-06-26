All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

7427 Seneca Ridge Dr.

7427 Seneca Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7427 Seneca Ridge Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. Available 03/10/20 Immaculate 4 Level Home W/ Rooftop Terrace - Enjoy this beautiful 4-level McLean townhouse tucked away on Seneca Ridge Drive! The main level features a spacious open plan living and dining room with deck, hardwood flooring and large windows throughout. Just off the living room you~ll enjoy the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and double wall ovens. Upstairs and located on it~s own level, you~ll retreat to a large Master Suite with two walk-in closets and full bathroom. The two additional bedrooms and full bathroom are located one level up on the top floor! Conveniently located near Dulles Toll Road, Route 123 and Interstate 495. Don~t miss this great opportunity! No Smoking. Pets are Case by Case. Professionally managed.

Available: March 10, 2020
Security deposit: $3,900.00
Application fee: $50.00
Lease Term: 12 to 36 months

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $156,000.00/ year.

Listed by Crystal Thorne, Realtor.
For information and showings call/text Crystal at (202) 372-6631.
or email crystal.thorne@bhgpremier.com with your questions.
Showings by appointment only.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3255268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. have any available units?
7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7427 Seneca Ridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

