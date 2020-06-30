1943 KENNEDY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely two level end unit townhome has two huge bedrooms with updated private bathrooms and large closets in each bedroom upstairs. Main level has updated kitchen with granite counters, large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and plenty of storage space, living and dining room, half bathroom, and hardwood floors. Great front patio and tons of natural light from all the big windows throughout the home. Superb location so close to everything, including Tysons Corner, Route 7, the Beltway, and I66. Gas and water included in rent. An amazing value not to be missed!