Location

1943 Kennedy Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely two level end unit townhome has two huge bedrooms with updated private bathrooms and large closets in each bedroom upstairs. Main level has updated kitchen with granite counters, large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and plenty of storage space, living and dining room, half bathroom, and hardwood floors. Great front patio and tons of natural light from all the big windows throughout the home. Superb location so close to everything, including Tysons Corner, Route 7, the Beltway, and I66. Gas and water included in rent. An amazing value not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE have any available units?
1943 KENNEDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE have?
Some of 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1943 KENNEDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1943 KENNEDY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

