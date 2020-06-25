1731 Westwind Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102 East Side
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Wonderful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo/townhouse just minutes from shopping and the silver line metro. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Community features a pool and tot lot. Water is included in the rent. Across the street from Safeway and the Lost Dog Cafe. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
