Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

UNIT 202 . 2 level condo within short distance to Silver line metro station, Walk to shops and Restaurants. New paint, new appliances and new floors in kitchen , new ceramic floors in upper stairs baths. Granite kitchen counter tops. master bedroom walk in closet one reserved parking plus another tag for another car parkingClub house with Gym and pool. commuter dream location