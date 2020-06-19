1533 LINCOLN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table guest parking

A charming community of mid-rise and garden-style condominium complex.~Just remodeled with a terrific location. Spacious 1 bedroom condo, conveniently located in the heart of Tyson's Corner. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace, granite counter, in-unit washer & dryer, large windows, balcony with extra storage. Includes 1 parking spaces and plenty of guest parking. The Fountains at McLean is a great community; amenities include swimming pool, gym, lounge, ping pong and billiard. Easy access to 24-hour Harris Teeter, 495, 267 Dulles toll road, Route 23, 66 & 7. Near Spring Hill & Greensboro Silver Line METRO stations.~No Pets.