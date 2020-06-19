All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1533 LINCOLN WAY

1533 Lincoln Way · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
A charming community of mid-rise and garden-style condominium complex.~Just remodeled with a terrific location. Spacious 1 bedroom condo, conveniently located in the heart of Tyson's Corner. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace, granite counter, in-unit washer & dryer, large windows, balcony with extra storage. Includes 1 parking spaces and plenty of guest parking. The Fountains at McLean is a great community; amenities include swimming pool, gym, lounge, ping pong and billiard. Easy access to 24-hour Harris Teeter, 495, 267 Dulles toll road, Route 23, 66 & 7. Near Spring Hill & Greensboro Silver Line METRO stations.~No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 LINCOLN WAY have any available units?
1533 LINCOLN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1533 LINCOLN WAY have?
Some of 1533 LINCOLN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 LINCOLN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1533 LINCOLN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 LINCOLN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1533 LINCOLN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1533 LINCOLN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1533 LINCOLN WAY does offer parking.
Does 1533 LINCOLN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 LINCOLN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 LINCOLN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1533 LINCOLN WAY has a pool.
Does 1533 LINCOLN WAY have accessible units?
No, 1533 LINCOLN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 LINCOLN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 LINCOLN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 LINCOLN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 LINCOLN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
