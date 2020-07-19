100 N ALDER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

House in the center of Sterling, in front of shopping centers and schools.4 rooms of good size, 2 1.2 bathrooms, 2 levels, large patio, fence and good space for parking cars.