2 bed 2 bath apartments
138 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sterling, VA
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
955 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Dominion Station
1 Unit Available
21852 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21852 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1249 sqft
Owner Agent and tenant occupied.Available from 6/7. Encourage your tenant prospects to wear masks during their visit.
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
22319 MAYFIELD SQ
22319 Mayfield Square, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Adorable 2 bed/1 bath townhome with a large deck that backs to common area. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit (water and sewer included in rent). Also has a new dishwasher and range.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling
23 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
1 Unit Available
46748 HOBBLEBUSH TERRACE
46748 Hobblebush Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1754 sqft
Open floor plan living feat. 1 car garage, 2 master suites, & a spacious rec room w/built in speaker system. The 3 level town home boasts an updated kitchen feat. granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & glass tile back splash as well as 2.
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Results within 5 miles of Sterling
46 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
29 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1186 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
22 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1201 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
41 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Ashbrook
28 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
985 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
51 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
9 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
