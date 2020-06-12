/
2 bedroom apartments
151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sterling, VA
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Dominion Station
1 Unit Available
21852 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21852 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1249 sqft
Owner Agent and tenant occupied.Available from 6/7. Encourage your tenant prospects to wear masks during their visit.
1 Unit Available
46748 HOBBLEBUSH TERRACE
46748 Hobblebush Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1754 sqft
Open floor plan living feat. 1 car garage, 2 master suites, & a spacious rec room w/built in speaker system. The 3 level town home boasts an updated kitchen feat. granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & glass tile back splash as well as 2.
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
1056 WARWICK COURT
1056 Warwick Court, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Condo in Sterling! This spacious 2 bedroom condo has an upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops. Located on the ground level, with lots of room in the rear of the condo.
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
310 LANCASTER SQUARE
310 Lancaster Square, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
840 sqft
!!!!! This gorgeous updated townhouse is now LIVE! This is a 2 bed 1 bath PET FRIENDLY home that comes with 2 parking spots right outside the home - updated kitchen - new paint - freshly cleaned - turn key ready home in Providence Village - contact
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
22319 MAYFIELD SQ
22319 Mayfield Square, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Adorable 2 bed/1 bath townhome with a large deck that backs to common area. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit (water and sewer included in rent). Also has a new dishwasher and range.
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Sterling
22 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
53 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
830 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
53 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
8 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
30 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
42 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
9 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
901 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
