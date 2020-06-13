/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM
159 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sterling, VA
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
1 Unit Available
45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE
45498 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply
Dominion Station
1 Unit Available
45679 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE
45679 Waterloo Station Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2134 sqft
Great Opportunity for lease! Move in Ready town home with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 4th bedroom option for lower level**Sizable garage space with conversion option for office space**Gleaming hardwood floors on main level*Chef's kitchen, granite
1 Unit Available
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling
23 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1248 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
22963 FLEET TERRACE
22963 Fleet Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
End unit townhouse with two car detached garage, 3 sun filled bright Bedrooms on upper Level. The 4th bedroom is on the entry level with a full bath. family room has gas fireplace & access to large deck, Updated kitchen w/ granite, tile back-splash.
1 Unit Available
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE
22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only
1 Unit Available
21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT
21753 Tottenham Hale Court, Dulles Town Center, VA
Min 2 hr notice MUST for show~Single family home, for the price of a Townhouse! 3 lvl house with a garage and walk out basement! Open floor plan~Beautiful laminated wood floors on the entire main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
936 LONGFELLOW COURT
936 Longfellow Court, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Excellent Herndon location convenient to everything! Easy access to Rt. 28, Toll Road and the Airport. 3 Bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms with new carpet installed in 2019 in the bedrooms. Large backyard. Broker/Owner.
1 Unit Available
45714 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45714 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2244 sqft
Pristine end unit townhouse condo backing to common area~Hardwood floors on Main level~Kitchen has granite, upgraded stainless appliances, pantry & walks out to private deck~Master bedroom has his & her closets & luxury master bath w/ custom
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46180 CHESTER TERRACE
46180 Chester Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
Great Location! 1 car garage townhouse. Walking distance to Cascades shopping center, bay windows, breakfast nook, ceramic tile entry, built-in bookcase. New Carpet and freshly painted throughout SPACIOUS AND CLEAN! NO PETS ALLOWED
1 Unit Available
22923 BENSON TERRACE
22923 Benson Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22923 BENSON TERRACE in Oak Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
504 BEACON DRIVE
504 Beacon Drive, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2472 sqft
Check out this fully updated townhome in the highly sought after Mirror Ridge Community! With 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on the top level, all freshly carpeted and painted.
1 Unit Available
1610 LEFRAK COURT
1610 Lefrak Court, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
The house has been very well kept.
1 Unit Available
46002 CARAWAY TERRACE
46002 Caraway Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 3 full bath TH. Main level bedroom and bath.Open floor plan with dining and living room areas.
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46342 SUMMERHILL PL
46342 Summerhill Place, Cascades, VA
**DUE TO THE CURRENT CORONA VIRUS SITUATION THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE*** ALL APPLICATIONS DONE ON-LINE. PLEASE CONTACT ERMEYAS TULU AT (703) 998-3501 FOR QUESTIONS & DETAILS.
1 Unit Available
1525 HIDDENBROOK DRIVE
1525 Hiddenbrook Drive, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1616 sqft
Available November 1st**One level home**Neutral paint and carpet**Ceramic tile foyer, kitchen, and den**Huge pantry**Master bedroom w/walk-in closet**Cathedral ceiling in living room**Dining area w/pass-through from kitchen**Lots of windows!**Owner
1 Unit Available
45600 LIVINGSTONE STATION STREET
45600 Livingstone Station Street, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2262 sqft
Great Single Family at a Great Price!! This home features: 3 Bedrooms, 3.
