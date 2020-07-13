/
apartments with pool
108 Apartments for rent in Sterling, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12159 Holly Knoll Cir
12159 Holly Knoll Circle, Great Falls, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3510 sqft
6BR home in sought-after Langley School district WITH a POOL! - Amazing Location & BONUS with your very own POOL in your backyard oasis! Lovely & Meticulously Maintained 6BR home located in the highly sought-after Langley School District! Elegant
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
46002 CARAWAY TERRACE
46002 Caraway Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 3 full bath TH. Main level bedroom and bath.Open floor plan with dining and living room areas.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
Results within 5 miles of Sterling
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,496
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
20 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
73 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
56 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,595
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1131 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
