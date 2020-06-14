148 Apartments for rent in Sterling, VA with gym
With its expansive parks, proximity to the Potomac River, and idyllic, American history, it’s not hard to see why President James Buchanan once spent his summers idling about and living in this ever blooming and beautiful little suburb of Washington, D.C..
Located northwest of Herndon and west of Great Falls, Sterling may have a small-town, farmer’s history, but it’s increasingly working to shed that image. Now, it serves as home to Dulles International Airport, the National Weather Service, and Neustar Inc., as well as several other high-profile companies and over 27,000 Virginia residents. As a nice complement, however, it still contains hundreds of acres of park land, including the last undeveloped portion of Vestal’s Gap, the historic trail once frequented by good old George Washington himself. Contrasting with these serene, riverside views are neighborhoods like Sterling Park, one of the town’s first developments, that contain golf courses, community centers, and hundreds of successful, locally-owned businesses.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sterling renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.