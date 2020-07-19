9355 DEER GLEN CT

Large 2-car garage TH walking distance to Vienna Metro. Hardwood floors, neutral decor, gas fireplace, freshly painted,sunroom, large walk-in closet in MBR. Great commuter location, large open floorpan with ample storage. NO PETS.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
