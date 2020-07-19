All apartments in Oakton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9355 DEER GLEN CT

9355 Deer Glen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9355 Deer Glen Ct, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Large 2-car garage TH walking distance to Vienna Metro. Hardwood floors, neutral decor, gas fireplace, freshly painted,sunroom, large walk-in closet in MBR. Great commuter location, large open floorpan with ample storage. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9355 DEER GLEN CT have any available units?
9355 DEER GLEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9355 DEER GLEN CT have?
Some of 9355 DEER GLEN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9355 DEER GLEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
9355 DEER GLEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9355 DEER GLEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 9355 DEER GLEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9355 DEER GLEN CT offer parking?
Yes, 9355 DEER GLEN CT offers parking.
Does 9355 DEER GLEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9355 DEER GLEN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9355 DEER GLEN CT have a pool?
No, 9355 DEER GLEN CT does not have a pool.
Does 9355 DEER GLEN CT have accessible units?
No, 9355 DEER GLEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9355 DEER GLEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9355 DEER GLEN CT has units with dishwashers.
