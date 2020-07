Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system business center e-payments fire pit internet cafe online portal

Cove Pointe at the Landings is pet friendly and offers luxury one, two and three bedroom apartment homes all featuring washers and dryers in unit with options of dens or patios in Norfolk, VA. Situated on a quiet tree-lined street fronting the Lafayette River estuary in Norfolk's Larchmont neighborhood. From stainless steel appliances to granite kitchen counters, we've specially outfitted each of our plans to meet your needs. Cove Pointe combines the best of modern living with a selection of resort-style residences to fit your lifestyle. Come by our WiFi Cyber Lounge or indulge in our invigorating fitness center or yoga studio.Cove Pointe at the Landings offers the perfect balance of Lafayette River's waterfront living. Enjoy our outdoor amenities from kayaking, laying by the pool, grilling or hanging out by the fire-pit and outdoor kitchen.Eastern Virginia Medical School and the region's largest health complex are nearby. Whether dining in Ghent, shopping Downtown, or commuting to the Naval Base, residents will find us especially convenient and an ideal choice for home!