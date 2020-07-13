105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA

/
Central Poquoson
Wythe Creek Apartments
547 Wythe Creek Rd, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Located in quaint Poquoson, Virginia, Wythe Creek Apartments offer you the exclusive small town charm you’re looking for while being a stone’s throw away from big city conveniences.
Central Poquoson
1 Smith St
1 Smith Street, Poquoson, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1810 sqft
1 Smith St Available 08/01/20 ! Smith St Poquoson - Be a part of the Poquoson school system. Close to Langley AFB. Shopping and dining at your finger tips. Enjoy the back beck for great cookouts and fun. Call today to see your next home.
Central Poquoson
5 Kathy Drive
5 Kathy Drive, Poquoson, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2362 sqft
Live in sought after Poquoson in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom house offering 2,362 square feet of living space.
Western Poquoson
242 Hunts Neck
242 Hunts Neck Road, Poquoson, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great home in popular city of Poquoson. Minutes from LAFB & NASA. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large yard and big screened porch for entertaining. Pet considered with owner approval & additional fees.
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
136 Tuckahoe Trace
136 Tuckahoe Trace, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
136 Tuckahoe Trace Available 08/15/20 IMMACULATE PROPERTY IN YORK COUNTY - IMMACULATE HOME IN THE WONDERFUL RUNNING MAN NEIGHBORHOOD OF YORK COUNTY. COMPLETELY UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL THROUGHOUT.
808 Calthrop Neck Road
808 Calthrop Neck Road, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1911 sqft
808 Calthrop Neck Road Available 07/25/20 Country Living in York County! - Enjoy peace and privacy in this 3BR/2.5 BA waterfront rancher located down a gravel road on 8 acres of land in the Tabb section of York Country.
309 Willards Way
309 Willards Way, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2232 sqft
309 Willards Way Available 09/15/20 Great Woods of Tabb Home - This well maintained home is in the desirable neighborhood of Woods of Tabb, just minutes from Langley AFB and close to shopping and activities.
204 Coach Hovis Dr.
204 Coach Hovis Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3182 sqft
204 Coach Hovis Dr. Available 08/22/20 - This beautifully updated 3182 sq ft home is in the desirable Woods of Tabb neighborhood just minutes from Langley AFB.
Coliseum Central
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Hampton Roads Center
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Hampton Roads Center
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Coliseum Central
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1270 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Downtown Hampton
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Coliseum Central
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Fox Hill
Fox Hill
313 Silver Isles Blvd, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautifully landscaped community is located in one of Hampton's oldest and most charming neighborhoods. You'll love our great location, which is only a few minutes from the beach. Living at Fox Hill will make your morning commute to Langley, Ft.
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Hampton Roads Center
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.